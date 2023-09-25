Woman Shares Story Of Falling In Love On Twitter. Their Love Story Is Now Viral

Their love story has struck a chord with many.

If you are someone who is in love with the idea of love, the internet is the perfect place for you. Social media platforms are a treasure trove of heartwarming tales of romance and companionship. Stories of young love as well as the love that has withstood the test of time are a favourite among internet users. One such story that won the hearts of social media users came to the fore recently, when an X user @samxrzraf shared a screenshot of a DM that her husband sent her five years ago.

She also shared a photo of them on their wedding day. The screenshot features the text exchange. The man wrote, "I'm just going to tell you that I really like you. Like REALLY REALLY like you". To this, she replied, "OMG loooool no u don't. Trust me".

Along with the pictures, the user wrote, "Fast forward 5 years later and turns out he really REALLY did like me". In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, "Moral of the story: give the guy sending you niche memes in your DMs a chance!"

See the post here:

fast forward 5 years later and turns out he really REALLY did like me pic.twitter.com/3EWaxR4woK — sam (@samxrzraf) September 22, 2023

Their love story has struck a chord with many. On X, her post has gathered over 4 lakh views. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Waiting patiently for my turn."

Another user wrote, "Wait lemme just check my DMs."

The third user wrote, "That's beautiful congratulations to both."

"I wanna know what did he reply after this, " the fourth user asked.

"I like you both. So cute," the fifth user confessed.