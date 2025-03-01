Woman Rides Helmetless With Parrot, Video Goes Viral: "Never A Dull Moment In Bangalore"

Bengaluru, a city known for its tech dominance, has recently been the centre of attention due to its quirky traffic videos. These videos showcase the unique and often risky behaviours of Bengaluru residents while navigating the city's busy streets. One notable incident involved a woman being caught on camera working on a laptop while driving through heavy traffic. In another, a rider was seen without a helmet, with a woman sitting in an unsafe position, facing him instead of sitting properly. These offbeat occurrences have become more common in recent times, drawing attention to the city's traffic culture.

A new video has emerged showing a woman riding a two-wheeler without a helmet while keeping a colourful parrot on her shoulder. The video, captured by an onlooker and shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Rahul Jadhav, has quickly gained attention online, with many calling it another example of Bengaluru's quirky daily life.

The video, captioned "Never a dull moment in Bangalore," has garnered numerous reactions from social media users.

Watch the video here:

Never a dull moment in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/IzUr5nRaP8 — Rahul Jadhav (@iRahulJadhav) February 28, 2025

One user commented, "This is clearly a peak moment."

In a similar clip that was shared on February 26th, a helmet-less rider navigates through a busy road, while the woman sits facing him, rather than in a safe, seated position. The footage was reportedly captured on Sarjapur Main Road, with the bike bearing a Tamil Nadu registration plate. Despite repeated warnings from traffic police nationwide, such reckless incidents happen daily, highlighting pressing concerns about public safety and responsible driving practices.

The video has gone viral, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct. Many users are demanding action, flooding social media platforms with tags to the city's traffic police and calling for strict penalties against the couple for their blatant disregard of road safety regulations.