Woman Reveals She Charges Husband Rs 1,160 Daily For Homemade Lunch, Sparks Debate

A woman in the US recently started an online debate by revealing that she charges her husband for the lunches she packs for him every day. The wife's revelation has sparked discussion around the value of unpaid domestic labour, particularly in households where one partner, often the wife, does most of the cooking and management of household responsibilities. The debate started after Rae, a mom of two and TikTok creator, shared a video of herself whipping up a delicious-looking salad for her partner's lunch. However, she disclosed that she's charging her husband for it.

"I charge my partner 10 pounds (Rs 1,167) a day to make his lunch for work. If he's going to spend 10 pounds on McDonald's, Gregg's or wherever it may be and put money in a stranger's pocket, why not put money in my pocket instead?" she said in the video.

"Pay the woman you love for your lunch. That way, everyone's happy. He's fed and happy — I'm paid and happy," she added.

Rae mentioned that she sometimes struggles to come up with new lunch ideas and finds it challenging to constantly be creative with her husband's meals. Despite this, she said that she enjoys the arrangement she's worked out with her partner.

The wife's decision to charge her husband for her cooking services has raised questions about the fairness and recognition of unpaid domestic work. Many were surprised at her decision, opining that love and cooking for a partner shouldn't come with a price tag.

One user wrote, "I just think the whole point of saving money at work is to eat from home, so to still be charged when you're eating from home doesn't make sense unless you're saving that 10 each time."

Another commented, "Backwards mentality. Charging him?! He should kick you out."

Not everyone had something negative to say. The video also received a wave of support, with some users applauding her clever approach and agreeing that charging her husband was a smart move.

A third said, "He's getting his money's worth. Covers the cost and time it takes you. Let's be real, it isn't that bad. His wife is going out of her way to make him stuff…From today onwards, I'll be charging."