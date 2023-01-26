Woman Orders Sanitary Pads From Swiggy, Receives Chocolate Cookies Along With It

The woman found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag

Swiggy's express grocery delivery platform Instamart has become increasingly popular in the country and made life a lot more convenient with its quick services. Instead of going to grocery shops, people can get items for daily needs within 15 minutes on Swiggy's instant delivery app. Recently, a woman who ordered sanitary pads from the app was left pleasantly surprised after she received a few chocolate cookies along with the order.

Twitter user Sameera took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share her experience. Calling the gesture "thoughtful", she tweeted, ''I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?''

Check the tweet here:

Swiggy Cares also responded to her tweet and wrote, ''We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)''

Meanwhile, social media users appreciated the sweet gesture, while others informed that Swiggy regularly provides its customers with freebies for promotional purposes.

"Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it's part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a Twitter user. A second user wrote, ''They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders.''

A third commented, "They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders." Yet another added, '' Nomatter who ,that's a Nice gesture.''

The quick commerce platform, offering over 5,000 products from more than 500 brands, is present in 29 cities of India, and aims to increase the number to 43 in the next few years, according to a PTI report. The service was first launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru in 2020.

