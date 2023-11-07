Woman In UK Drives 1,000 Miles For Test As No Nearby Slots Were Open

Emily has passed her driving test.

Even experienced drivers can find driving in a new city a little difficult, but a student who was struggling to book a driving test locally ended up going a 1,000-mile roundtrip away from her home town.

According to The Metro, a student named Emily Doyle, who is 22 years old, had to venture all the way to Aberdeen, a city in north-east Scotland, from her home town in Windsor, Berkshire, to take her driving test.

Musical theatre student Emily said she had been trying to book a driving test close to home since passing her theory exam in April. After trying for ages, she hadn't been able to get one anywhere near her in Berkshire, so she decided to look elsewhere.

Ms Doyle was quite relieved after the test because she can now drive to her university.

"I'm really relieved I passed; the first thing I did was drive up to university," she said. "I think that it paid off. I could have been waiting a year or more for a test near home. I think that it was worth it, but it took a lot of planning and time."

Emily's mother, Audrey, said that she thought what they did was very extreme, but she felt there was no alternative.

She said, "We have been trying to get a test since April, and we couldn't even get a booking or secure a date. We've been on the [booking] site when it opens at 6 am, and Emily bought an app to book cancelled tests. But we've never been able to secure a date, even six months to a year ahead. You just can't secure the dates. It's very frustrating and very extreme, but Emily was determined to take her test."