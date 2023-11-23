Woman In China Forgets Phone In Cab, Asks Driver To Come Back 50 Km To Give It Back

The woman accused the driver of stealing her phone. (Representational Pic)

A woman has drawn the ire of social media users in China for asking a taxi driver to return 50 kilometres to return her phone. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident took place in the Guangdong province in southeast China. The woman had hired the cab to travel to Zhaoqing, a smaller city near Guangzhou and left the phone in the car. When she realised it, she contacted the driver and demanded that he drive back to where she was staying and return the phone for free.

The video has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, the SCMP report said. The outlet has also published the transcript of the conversation between the woman and the driver.

"Can you return my phone?" the woman asked the driver. "I am not available at the moment, and I've left the location where I dropped you off a long time ago," the driver replied.

He demanded $14 to return to Zhaoqing, but the woman refuses to pay him. The driver then said she should take responsibility for forgetting the phone.

"I am not driving for charity. I need to pay for petrol," the cab driver said.

The woman shouted saying she doesn't care about his costs and that it is his duty to return the phone. The driver refused to come to the place for free, instead asking the woman to come to his location and collect the phone.

As the argument continued, the woman accused the driver of stealing her phone, which angered the driver and he asked the woman to come to a police station in Guangzhou before hanging up.

The story sparked a debate on social media, with many users slamming the woman for her attitude.

"This woman is very selfish," one user commented, as per the SCMP report. "She is asking the driver to pay for her mistake," added another.