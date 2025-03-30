Woman Gives Birth To 10th Child At 66, Nearly Five Decades After First Baby

A woman in Germany has recently become the mother of a 10th child, having conceived the baby naturally without the use of in-viro fertilization at the young age of 66. The woman, identified as Alexandra Hildebrandt, delivered the baby boy named Philipp via cesarean section on March 19 at the city's Charite Hospital. The baby came out weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Ms Hildebrandt, who owns and manages the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin had her first child back in the late 70s, followed by eight children after she turned 50, who were all born via C-section.

"A big family is not only something wonderful, but above all, it is important for raising children properly," Ms Hildebrandt told TODAY.

Svetlana, 46, is the oldest, followed by Artiom, 36; twins Elisabeth and Maximilian, 12; Alexandra, 10; Leopold, 8; Anna, 7; Maria, 4 and Katharina, 2.

Ms Hildebrandt's OB/GYN, Dr Wolfgang Henrich revealed that his patient had a "largely uncomplicated pregnancy".

"Because of her particularly good physical constitution and mental strength, Ms. Hildebrandt managed the pregnancy well," said Dr Henrich.

Quizzed about her secret of managing pregnancies at her age, Ms Hildebrandt said she led an active life and that she had never opted for any contraception solutions.

"I eat very healthily, swim regularly for an hour, run for two hours, don't smoke or drink, and have never used contraception," she said.

"There is such a tendency to be unfriendly to children. Many people would revise their judgment once they had contact with children. We should encourage people to have more children!"

This is not the first instance when a woman has delivered a baby at such an advanced age. In November 2023, Safina Namukwaya, hailing from Uganda, delivered twins at the age of 70, albeit through IVF, having already welcomed a baby girl in 2020.