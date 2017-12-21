Woman Gets New Zealand PM As Secret Santa. And She Got These Gifts

And this what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received from her Secret Santa...

December 21, 2017
Twitter user Rebecca Terry posted about the wonderful gifts she received from her Secret Santa.

Among the things that make Christmas a great festival are... no points for guessing... the gifts. And one New Zealander struck gold when she received special presents from none other than their Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who just happened to be her Secret Santa. Twitter user Rebecca Terry recently took to the micro-blogging site to post about the wonderful gifts she received, one of which clearly gives away the identity of the Secret Santa.

"It's here!!! Thank you so much #nzsecretsanta I love it all, I've wanted this book for my girls for ages especially! Oh and to those interested, the pin will give away who my santa was," Ms Terry tweeted on December 20. A picture posted along with the tweet shows a book, a body lotion and the special pin mentioned by Ms Terry.
 
For those who haven't been able to guess, the pin says APEC 2017 Vietnam and is among the pins presented to world leaders at November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam.

The gift also included a beautiful hand-written card from Ms Ardern:
 
And another note inside the book for Ms Terry's daughters:
 
Not unlike Ms Terry, Twitter loves the gifts too :

"That's so lovely! What a lovely gift for your girls," says one Twitter user. "How absolutely wonderful for you Rebecca!  And Jacinda,  just amazing and thoughtful of you," says another.

"I would get the pin and the card framed in a box frame. They will be collectors items and worth a lot of money in the future," says another Twitter user.

It was back in November that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted that she too was participating in a nation-wide Secret Santa:
 
On December 13, Ms Ardern sent out her Secret Santa gift:
 
In case you're wondering what Ms Ardern received from her Secret Santa, here's a video she posted from the big reveal:
 

