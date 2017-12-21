Woman Gets New Zealand PM As Secret Santa. And She Got These Gifts

"It's here!!! Thank you so much #nzsecretsanta I love it all, I've wanted this book for my girls for ages especially! Oh and to those interested, the pin will give away who my santa was," Ms Terry tweeted on December 20. A picture posted along with the tweet shows a book, a body lotion and the special pin mentioned by Ms Terry.
Thank you so so much @jacindaardern I am so happy, and will treasure the pin too Merry Christmas to you and yours- Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017
For those who haven't been able to guess, the pin says APEC 2017 Vietnam and is among the pins presented to world leaders at November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vietnam.
The gift also included a beautiful hand-written card from Ms Ardern:
Oh and here's the lovely card pic.twitter.com/wqbmFvVSPf- Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017
And another note inside the book for Ms Terry's daughters:
Just spotted this lovely inscription on the inside of the book too pic.twitter.com/FF0k8uMBDi- Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017
Not unlike Ms Terry, Twitter loves the gifts too :
"That's so lovely! What a lovely gift for your girls," says one Twitter user. "How absolutely wonderful for you Rebecca! And Jacinda, just amazing and thoughtful of you," says another.
"I would get the pin and the card framed in a box frame. They will be collectors items and worth a lot of money in the future," says another Twitter user.
It was back in November that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tweeted that she too was participating in a nation-wide Secret Santa:
So you may have noticed I don't tweet especially often (I just lurk) but as a ridiculous lover of Christmas, I couldn't miss the chance to join the @nzsecretsanta movement. Registration ends tomorrow so feel free to join in my over the top Christmas cheer- Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 21, 2017
On December 13, Ms Ardern sent out her Secret Santa gift:
Here we go, @nzsecretsanta is on the way! pic.twitter.com/o6BxsCYori- Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 12, 2017
In case you're wondering what Ms Ardern received from her Secret Santa, here's a video she posted from the big reveal:
So although my #nzsecretsanta didn't quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsantapic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT- Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017
