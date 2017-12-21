Woman Gets New Zealand PM As Secret Santa. And She Got These Gifts

Twitter user Rebecca Terry posted about the wonderful gifts she received from her Secret Santa.

Thank you so so much @jacindaardern I am so happy, and will treasure the pin too Merry Christmas to you and yours - Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

Oh and here's the lovely card pic.twitter.com/wqbmFvVSPf - Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

Just spotted this lovely inscription on the inside of the book too pic.twitter.com/FF0k8uMBDi - Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

So you may have noticed I don't tweet especially often (I just lurk) but as a ridiculous lover of Christmas, I couldn't miss the chance to join the @nzsecretsanta movement. Registration ends tomorrow so feel free to join in my over the top Christmas cheer - Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 21, 2017

So although my #nzsecretsanta didn't quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsantapic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT - Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017