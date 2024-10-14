Woman Gets 'Miss You, Says I-Pill' Notification From Zepto, Internet Angry

Ms Pareek acknowledged that she "loves" the app and heavily relies on the app

Bengaluru-based quick commerce platform Zepto has found itself in controversy after sending an unsolicited and inappropriate notification to a customer in India's Silicon Valley. The notification sent to customer Pallavi Pareek read, "I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill," accompanied by three teary-eyed emoticons.

Ms Pareek quickly took a screenshot of the notification and voiced her concerns on LinkedIn, highlighting several issues with the message.

"First of all, I have never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I had, you should realize that this is not something that should be described as missing me or that I should be missing it," Ms Pareek wrote on LinkedIn, tagging Zepto and Zepto Cares.

She questioned, "Are you suggesting that I need to take an emergency contraceptive?" and added, "Why am I receiving this when I never placed an order with you?"

As a professional focused on workplace sexual harassment prevention and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Ms Pareek expressed that the company's messaging crossed a line. "Messaging is appropriate only if it is sensitive, humorous, or logical. I draw the line when notifications become flirty or sleazy. This is just too much."

Despite her criticism, Ms Pareek acknowledged that she "loves" the app and heavily relies on quick commerce services in her daily life. "This post is meant to highlight the flaw in thoughtless logic and messaging, not to criticize the i-Pill promotion or its availability," she clarified.

The post soon caught the attention of the internet users. A user remarked, "They wanted you to make a post about it so that they can get free publicity. That's how marketing is working now a days."

Another user commented, "Hey Zepto, I think my groceries are getting a little too personal. I'm here for the fresh produce, not emergency products that miss me more than my ex! Maybe let's leave the flirty messages to Tinder? Just saying. You went too far, BY THE WAY."

"The only reason I dont have these apps in my phone .. the unwelcome adverts are sometimes crazy and idiotic," the third user wrote.

Reacting to the post, Zepto issued an apology, admitting that they had "messed up." "Hey Pallavi, we messed up, and we're truly sorry. We understand how thoughtless and potentially harmful this was," the company wrote on LinkedIn.

They further stated that they had "immediately" addressed the issue she raised, "corrected it," and taken steps to "update" their processes and "retrain" their team.

Zepto assured, "This mistake won't happen again."