Woman Forgets Priceless Artwork On A Flight, Then A Stranger Came To Her Rescue

A California-based artist has shared a beautiful story of how a stranger's kindness helped her get back priceless artwork that she lost on a Copenhagen-bound flight. The artist, a woman named Alyse Dietel, was left miserable after she left a cardboard tube in the overhead bin that contained valuable sketches she made during her two-month stay in Iceland. She immediately contacted the airlines for help but to no avail.

Desperate to get them back, the 29-year-old artist posted an appeal about her lost artwork on Instagram. She said an airline employee named Irek Michal saw her post and offered to help. Commenting on her post, Mr. Michal promised her that he will check the lost and found section of the airline.

Miraculously, he ended up finding the lost drawings and shipped them to Ms. Dietel. What's more noteworthy is that he even refused the money she offered to pay for the shipping charges. Instead, he asked her to donate the shipping amount to a charity. As a sign of gratitude, she sent him homemade goodies and several stickers.

In an Instagram video, Ms. Dietel recounted the wholesome experience, thanking the airport employee for his kindness. She captioned the video, '' A feel-good Internet story for y'all! Thank you SO much to everyone who contributed to this happy ending by commenting, liking and sharing my post and story about it! You're the reason the algorithm showed my plea to the right person, go team! HUGE shoutout to @irek_michal for finding and shipping my tube, talk about an everyday hero!!''

Internet users loved the heartwarming gesture and many also shared similar incidents of strangers helping them.

One user wrote, ''What a beautiful story! Kudos to @irek_michal for showing up for another human being in this way. '' Another commented, '' Maybe we aren't all complete strangers in the grand scheme of things after all.''

A third added, ''I once dropped my wallet in a cab. I was bartending at the time and it was full of cash. Some other passenger found my number in the wallet and called me. He wouldn't take anything in return. Humans can be so generous and kind.''

