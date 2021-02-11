Woman Finds Snake 'Guarding' Her Food Delivery Order. Do You See It?

A woman in Tucson found a rattlesnake guarding her order.

A woman in Arizona, US, was recently shocked to find her Uber Eats delivery order being eyed by a formidable opponent: A venomous western diamondback rattlesnake.

The western diamondback rattlesnake is found in southwestern United States and Mexico and is responsible for the majority of snakebites in the region. They are one of the more aggressive rattlesnake species in the US.

According to news website UPI, the woman - a resident of Tucson in Arizona - refused to pick up her food order after spotting the venomous snake near it. She instead contacted reptile relocation company Rattlesnake Solutions for help, and rattlesnake relocator Dave Holland reached the spot to rescue the snake.

"A food delivery ended up, unknowingly, right next to a coiled Western Diamondback Rattlesnake in Tucson," Rattlesnake Solutions wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of the snake coiled up next to the woman's Uber Eats order.

Take a look and see if you can spot the snake:

"Based on how long it took me to find the snake I would probably have died," declared one Instagram user in the comments section.

"I would have grabbed my food," said another.

"She was startled by the snake's close proximity, but not as panicked as some are," Mr Holland told McClatchy News of the woman. "We figured the snake froze by the mat or on it when the delivery person approached, and was not seen until the customer opened the door."

The snake was quickly captured and released into a nearby desert.

