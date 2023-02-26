Woman Falls Into River While Attempting Yoga Pose, Old Video Is Viral

The woman revealed that the fall was about four or five feet down

An old video of a woman attempting a yoga pose on a log that was resting over a river has gone viral. The video shows the woman trying a yoga pose when she accidentally fell into the water. The video was originally posted by Chisa Mariee in 2017 but is still gaining traction on the internet.

Chisa Mariee can be seen attempting bridge pose on a log over a river. The video shows the woman trying to get into the post, then taking a topple and being swept away by the river beneath her.

Check out the video here:

Go with the flow 😂 pic.twitter.com/BGZ120HZYL — Wtf Scene (@wtf_scene) February 24, 2023

According to teenVogue, Ms Meriee was ok after the fall, and even made a joke about it. She said, "If the yoga picture wasn't worth it or if I don't make it on America's Funniest Home Videos it was not worth it at all."

In her tweet, she revealed that the fall was about four or five feet down, but the current swept her about 30 feet downstream.

She wrote, "When I finally got back to my car afterwards I laughed harder than I ever have in my life before haha and yeah I was afraid I was gonna get knocked out on a rock."

The video has amassed over 1 million views on Twitter. A user commented, "Actually, go with the flow is a bit painful n isn't always smooth."

"Never show off in a dangerous place. You will never know until accident happen. I hope you feel better now," the second user wrote.

The third user wrote, "If she hit her head and got knocked out and unconscious, she gone..."

