Woman Asks Twitter To Change Background In Her Pic. Results Are Hilarious

Internet users displayed their artistic ability.

On social media, this is a very typical conversation where users post an image and ask their friends and followers to edit it or remove the background to make it better than the original. The majority of the time, users respond with amusing adjustments, with the exception of a few well-edited copies of the photographs, which represent the user's true request.

A similar incident occurred on Twitter when Jenny (@Jens_180), a user, asked her followers to modify the background of her photo. As users responded in the comment section with amusing images, the outcome turned out to be hilarious.

Can someone change the background🤌 pic.twitter.com/DAV3CMx5nR — Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023

One user edited the image and put a pair of wings behind her, making her look like an angel.

Another user placed her in outer space on the moon, standing and taking selfies there.

Her post has become a meme riot thanks to several intriguing and delightfully modified photographs, which are very funny to look at. The message with the photographs is also becoming viral in addition to the article getting lots of views.