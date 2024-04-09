Woman Asks Internet To Help Find Her 'Ghosting' Husband, Then This Happens

The woman said that her husband uses the name "Charlie" now.

A woman from Massachusetts, United States, whose reality celebrity chef husband is said to have abandoned her and their two children was able to track him down by the "power of Facebook." The man, Charles Withers, had moved to Texas, where he had been using dating apps to connect with other women, while she stayed at home with the kids, as per a report in New York Post.

The incident came to light after an internet user took to X to share Ashley McGuire's Facebook post where she asked people to locate her husband who had been missing for a year. She wrote in a popular Facebook group 'Are We Dating the Same Guy' and said, "This is my husband, Charles Withers. He loves to be the center of attention but I'm not sure how much he's going to like this. Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby, he decided being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace."

She added, "He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year, and one he's never met. He's moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number."

She shared her intentions of divorcing him and said that she wanted to "close this chapter". The mother of two added, "Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life"

Sharing further details, she said that her husband uses the name "Charlie" now. "He's British and charming AF. He's a chef and probably working in the hospitality industry somewhere. He's probably never mentioned having a wife or kids back in Massachusetts. If you know him, if you're working with him, if you're dating him or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him," she continued.

Within 24 hours of the post, many women claimed that they had matched with the man. Several others said that he had given out his Texas address to them so they could meet.

Ms McGuire then took to the social media platform and posted an update. She said that she got "more than enough" information to locate her chef husband. "Single moms are a special breed, and I know a lot of you have gone through the same situation I have. Please know I truly do not wish him any type of ill will. I sincerely appreciate all of your support, but please do not make threats, spread hate, or try to go out and locate him," she said.

The update we all wanted to see!!! The girls really did it!! I love to see it!! https://t.co/psjzw0RDZBpic.twitter.com/9hyANyupcl — kay🍓 (@OKAYYYWOWWW) April 8, 2024

In conclusion, she wrote, "Truly I only want to see this situation resolved so me and my children can restart our lives and fix the damage done. At the end of the day I get to come home to my babies and be their mom, so I think I win regardless."

Notably, as per a 2021 Boston Globe report, Mr Withers was supposedly a rising star in the Falmouth dining scene. There, he oversaw the Seafood Depot C Salt Wine Bar and Grille. The British celebrity even made an appearance in an episode of The Food Network's reality series "Chopped" in 2022.