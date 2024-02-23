Woman Accidentally 'Bakes' iPad, Internet Says She Made 'Apple Crumble'

The Reddit post has accumulated more than 30,000 upvotes.

Despite being warned to be careful in the kitchen from a young age, many of us still experience minor accidents while cooking. Now, in a rather hilarious incident, a post going viral on social media shows a broken Apple iPad - damaged beyond repair after a woman mistakenly placed it inside an oven. The photo was shared on Reddit a few hours back. "My mom accidentally baked her iPad in the oven," the original poster (OP) wrote in the caption of the picture which has accumulated more than 30,000 upvotes.

The Reddit post has amassed a ton of comments, some stunned and some amused"She made that apple crumble," jokingly wrote one user. "In her defense, Apple has no warning against placing iPad in oven," said another.

"Jokes aside, op should probably have his mother consult a physician because putting an iPad in an oven seems a little more serious than 'whoopsie i left my keys in the front door'" commented a third. "Hopefully your mom is safe OP. Be sure to clean and sanitize the oven hopefully no chemical leak on the oven. I strongly suggest don't allow your mom or anyone to use oven until it got clean or sanitize," added another.

Some users also said she was lucky that the worst thing to happen was screen damage. "She's lucky the battery didn't explode or something," wrote one user. "Get rid of it! The battery in there has to be suffering, and it's probably not safe at all to keep that thing anywhere near anything flammable!" advised another.

Some Redditors wondered how the woman managed to put her Apple device in the oven. "HOW DOES SOMEONE ACCIDENTALLY BAKE AN IPAD IN THE FUCKING OVEN!?!?! DO YOU JUST GO; "Whoops!", drop it in the oven, then go "Whoops!!!" Again and set it for a specific temperature?! And just go whoops again when you leave it in there or something?!" commented one Redditor.

"How the f*** do you manage to do that? Reminds me of that woman who "accidentally" put her baby in the oven because she thought the oven was the crib," said another.