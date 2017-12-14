With Seconds To Go Live, Reporter Hit In The Face With Snowball. Watch

A short video posted on Facebook by the local news channel shows Ms DuPont prepare for her live report. Off camera, her photographer threatens to throw a snowball at her. She briefly ducks. On her face, a wide smile. Her colleague wouldn't actually throw a snowball at her... right? Wrong!
Almost without warning, a ball of snow comes at her fast. It hits her right in the face. Ms DuPont barely has a moment to flinch.
Embarassed, her coworker comes rushing into the frame. "Sorry, sorry," he laughs, as he tries to brush off the snow.
"Clearly, it's great snow for snowball fights," she tells the viewers at home when she delivers her live broadcast a little over 30 seconds later, trying to suppress giggles.
Watch the video below:
A great addition to the end-of-year blooper roll, we think!
