Windows 10 Support To End In October 2025. Here's What You Need To Know

October 14, 2025, marks a critical date for millions of computer users as Microsoft officially ends its support for the Windows 10 operating system. This move signifies the end of technical assistance, new feature updates, and, most importantly, crucial security updates for the OS that has been a cornerstone of personal computing for a decade. With the clock ticking, users must now plan their next steps to ensure their devices remain secure and functional.

According to a Microsoft Support blog post, here are three main ways to keep using your PC securely after the end-of-life deadline:

Installing Windows 11 on your current PC: If your PC meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and is eligible to upgrade directly to Windows 11, you might have already received a notification about upgrading. To check if your PC is eligible for the free upgrade, go to Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

New PC with Windows 11: If your PC is not eligible, or if you want a new PC with Windows 11 pre-installed, you might want to start by exploring the latest Windows 11 PCs.This tool will help you find the right PC based on your unique needs.

Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme: If you need more time before moving to a Copilot+ PC or other new Windows 11 device, the consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme can protect your Windows 10 device up to a year after October 14, 2025.

What does end of support mean?

After October 14, 2025, computers running Windows 10 will still function, but Microsoft will no longer provide the following:

Technical support of any issue

Software updates

Security updates or fixes

While you could continue to use a PC running Windows 10, without continued software and security updates, your PC will be at a greater risk for viruses and malware. After this date, Microsoft recommends upgrading to a version of Windows that is still supported. A new device that can run Windows 11 makes for an easy transition and a great experience.