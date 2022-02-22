Will The Real Virat Kohli Please Stand Up? Spot The Cricketer In Viral Pic

A picture shared by Virat Kohli on Twitter

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has the Internet puzzled with his latest picture. Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo with several lookalikes. Spotting the cricketer might be harder than you think when he's in the company of nine doppelgangers - but social media users rose to the challenge and how! The picture has now become meme-fodder on Twitter, sparking a ton of hilarious posts.

The pic shows 10 people sitting around a tea table. All of them bear a striking resemblance to the 33-year-old cricketer. Dressed in the same grey suit with white sneakers, they also sport Kohli's signature bearded look.

"Find the odd one out," Virat Kohli wrote while sharing the picture on Twitter. Take a look and see if you can find the real Kohli among the doppelgangers:

Find the odd one out. pic.twitter.com/cJCpNGmQfP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2022

The photo has gone viral with over 1.9 lakh 'likes' and thousands of comments. Twitter users lost no time in taking up the challenge and soon revealed where to spot Kohli in the pic.

What You See What I See pic.twitter.com/q17dqgAJEl — Nishita Sarma ॐ (@MyLoveVirat18) February 20, 2022

Found The iPhone Among Vivo Phones! ???? pic.twitter.com/NHgu9GPqwr — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) February 20, 2022

It is not clear why Virat Kohli shared this picture, but the watermark on it gave rise to speculation that it could be a publicity stunt for Vivo. The cricketer is a brand ambassador for the phone manufacturing company.

The pic sparked a meme fest on the microblogging platform.

pov: you are visiting connaught place, dilli for the first time https://t.co/lmqqDkZXv9 — Aashish (@enenoheltirtane) February 20, 2022

When Multiverse of Madness happens in India???? https://t.co/4KaCRJ6UKm — R A H U L⏳ (@itsRaahul_) February 20, 2022

My passwords on different social media platforms be like. https://t.co/4Q4ju3gLP0 — Azzy_sh_45???????? (@Azzy_sh) February 20, 2022

Many also compared it to the popular Spider-Man meme

How long did it take you to spot the real Virat Kohli in the picture? Let us know using the comments section.