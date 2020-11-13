Why YouTube Won't Release A 2020 Rewind Video

YouTube will not release its annual rewind in 2020 (Representative Image)

YouTube's annual rewind video has become something of social media tradition - but the video streaming platform has decided to take a break from it in 2020. Since 2010, YouTube has closed every year with a "Rewind" video that looks back at that year's viral moments, major trends and most popular content creators.

Not in 2020.

The Google-owned platform has announced that they will be taking a break from their annual retrospective this year, citing how different this year has been.

"Since 2010, we've ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year's most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it - or only remember 2018 - Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you," YouTube said in a statement released on social media.

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year.

"We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You've found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."

This will be the first time that YouTube won't release a Rewind since it started doing so a decade ago.

The announcement garnered mixed reactions on Twitter.

"You guys support us in so many ways!! We all totally understand!!" wrote one person.

"Woah. I disagree. 2020 has been different. But you SHOULD still have a rewind. Come on. There are plenty of things to be positive about," another countered.

YouTube's 2018 iteration became the most disliked video in the platform's history. The retrospective prominently featured references to Fortnite and Ninja (at the time both the game and player were more associated with Twitch than YouTube), and several year-defining moments in YouTube culture were missing, critics said.