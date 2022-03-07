Why People Are Booking Airbnb Rentals In War-Torn Ukraine

A protestor holds a sign reading "Help Ukraine" in Barcelona. (Image Credit: AFP)

Airbnb properties in Ukraine are being booked by people who have no intention of visiting the war-torn country. At a time when Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland in the wake of Russia's invasion, thousands of people from across the world have found a unique way to help. By booking Airbnb rentals in Ukraine, people are able to send money directly to Ukrainians in need of financial assistance.

The idea of using home rental company Airbnb as a way to help residents of the war-torn country gained popularity after a Twitter user shared it on the microblogging platform. The user also shared snapshots of grateful messages from Ukrainian Airbnb hosts, sent to people who had booked their properties with no intention of visiting.

"Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, hundreds of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving," the Twitter user wrote.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, later revealed that more than 61,000 nights were booked on Airbnb from people across the world between March 2 and March 3. The bookings translated into $1.9 million going directly to Ukrainians in need.

In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need



Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you https://t.co/MEitgKB5Eo — Brian Chesky ???????? (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

Airbnb has also confirmed that it is waiving all service fees in Ukraine. "We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis," a spokesperson for the company was quoted as saying by CNN.

We can confirm we are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) March 3, 2022

Sarah Brown, an Airbnb host in Utah, was among the hundreds of Americans who booked Airbnb properties in Ukraine. "It's a way to give money and give it directly to the person right now," she told Today. "I can't wait to do it again."

My dear friend just shared a creative way to give direct financial assistance to Ukrainians right now. She booked a stay in an Airbnb in Kyiv (telling the hostess she wasn't coming, but wanted to help), and the hostess was so thankful. Our small acts can mean a lot. ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/etUZFyFi5b — Dr. Sarah VanSlette (@sarahvanslette) March 2, 2022

While making the booking, Ms Brown sent a message to her host in Ukraine, explaining that she would not come in-person but wanted to "send some love".

"Thank you soooo much for your support and everything you're doing for us," the host replied. "It does matter and it does help us to survive these hardest days. It gives us strength and motivation. We're staying in Kiev, hoping and believing in our Victory soon."

Other Twitter users have also shared messages they received from Airbnb hosts in Ukraine after booking their rentals. British journalist Emily Maitlis noted that Airbnb had waived their commission for all bookings in Ukraine.

Friend just booked Airbnb apartment in Kyiv ( that clearly he will never go to ) as Airbnb have waved their commission. There are lots of different ways to help / donate but this is one more #kyiv#Ukrainepic.twitter.com/P4v7ptsj3w — emily m (@maitlis) March 4, 2022

On Thursday, the CEO of Airbnb also announced that the company is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.