Why Do Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving? Know About Its History And Significance

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin and more, Thanksgiving is all about having fun with loved ones. It is a centuries-old tradition that brings Americans together to celebrate what they are thankful for. People enjoy the day with by eating good food, watching movies and sports.

It is a national holiday celebrated in the US and Canada. It is typically observed on the fourth Thursday of November in the US and the second Monday in October in Canada.

When is Thanksgiving in 2025?

The festival takes place each year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2025, Thanksgiving is on November 28.

History and Significance

The holiday has a complex history, and its significance has evolved. The first Thanksgiving is often said to be the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Native American tribe in present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Pilgrims, who arrived in Plymouth in 1620, had a difficult winter and were struggling to survive. The Wampanoag helped them adapt to the new land and taught them how to farm. The feast represented a friendship between the two groups, and it was also a celebration of the successful harvest.

During the Civil War, Thanksgiving became a national holiday in the US. Former president Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, declared the last Thursday in November a day of thanksgiving, hoping to unite the country. Later, the festival became a time for families and friends to come together, share a meal, and express gratitude for their blessings.

In the modern world, the festival is a perfect time for people to take some time out from their busy schedules and reflect on the things they are thankful for.

Besides food and festivities, the day also serves as an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the history and cultural heritage of the holiday.