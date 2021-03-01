Why Bill Gates Prefers Android Over iPhone

Bill Gates reveals why he prefers Android devices to iPhones.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates revived the old 'iPhone vs Android' debate when he recently revealed that he has a personal preference for Android devices. In an interview on the audio chat app Clubhouse, the billionaire said that he prefers an Android smartphone to an Apple iPhone because the former comes with some pre-installed Microsoft software.

According to Geek Wire, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin interviewed Bill Gates on the invite-only app Clubhouse on Wednesday night. Mr Gates spoke about several topics, including cryptocurrency bitcoin, the coronavirus pandemic and why he prefers Android over Apple smartphones. Ironically, Clubhouse is only available on Apple iOS at the moment and does not support Android.

Mr Gates said that has used iPhones, but the device he is using these days is Android.

"I actually use an Android phone," Bill Gates said. "Because I want to keep track of everything, I'll often play around with iPhones, but the one I carry around happens to be Android."

When questioned further by Mr Sorkin, the Microsoft co-founder said that some Android devices come pre-loaded with Microsoft software.

"Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me," Mr Gates said. "They're more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that's what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there's no purity."

You can listen to the full chat here.

In 2019, Bill Gates had said that his "greatest mistake ever" was Microsoft losing to Android as the standard platform for non-Apple devices, reports The Verge. "The greatest mistake ever is whatever mismanagement I engaged in that caused Microsoft not to be what Android is. That is, Android is the standard non-Apple phone platform. That was a natural thing for Microsoft to win," he said.