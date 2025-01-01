Why A Japanese Maker Is Advising People Not To Wipe Toilet Seat With Toilet Paper

A Japanese toilet maker has issued a public service announcement (PSA), advising users to refrain from wiping their seats with toilet paper. Toto, a top Japanese toilet bowl maker was forced to issue the directive after a post went viral on social media where a user lamented that their newly installed Toto seat got scratched after being wiped with toilet paper, according to a report in Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun. The user suggested that the seat should be made from more durable materials which did not ruin the seat.

Responding to the post, Toto said their "Washlet" bidet toilet is made from plastic resin. "We use the current resin considering its resistance to detergents and its ability to be moulded into complex shapes," said a spokesman.

However, wiping the seat with toilet paper or dry cloth can cause small, invisible scratches where dirt may accumulate, leading to discolouration. Quizzed why a more durable material cannot be used for toilet seats, Toto said there are various types of plastic resins and each manufacturer chooses one based on quality, safety and cost among other factors.

Notably, Toto's flagship bidet toilet, includes features like an automatic lid, an air dryer and pressure controls for the bidet's water stream. It is one of the most sought-after toilet seats in the world. The company added it had no plans currently to change the material of its toilet.

What should you use?

As per lifestyle experts, instead of dry toilet paper, one can use a soft cloth soaked in water or detergent to wipe the toilet seat clean. They also suggest not using thinners, metal scrubbers nylon or any other abrasive material that may damage the surface of the toilet seat.

Do not sit on toilets

Apart from not wiping the toilet seat, experts also warn that sitting on the commode for extended periods may lead to serious health issues. Since most people carry their phones to the bathroom, a quick break easily stretches into 15 minutes of scrolling or reading.

The seated position on a toilet puts the body at a unique disadvantage. Gravity not only keeps humans anchored to Earth but also makes the body work harder to pump blood back to the heart. Additionally, the toilet's oval-shaped seat keeps the rectum in a lower position than it would be on a regular chair, meaning gravity compounds the strain on the pelvic floor.