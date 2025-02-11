"Wholesome": Man's Sister Drafts 13-Point 'Contract' Before He Moves Away For Work

A heartfelt letter penned by a teenage girl to her brother as he moved away for work has gone viral, melting hearts online with its display of sibling love. A young Telugu man recently shared a heartwarming story on Reddit about how his younger sister ensured he wouldn't forget her after he moved to Chennai for a new job. To keep in touch, she drafted a 13-point contract, listing her expectations from him- and even set it as his phone wallpaper so he wouldn't ignore it.

"My little sister made this contract for me because I'm moving out of the city for a job. She even made this picture my wallpaper so that I don't forget it," he wrote, sharing an image of the handwritten agreement.

At the top of the list, she humorously demanded that 0.5% of his salary be credited to her bank account. Other key conditions included:

Regular calls: "Call at least 2-3 times a week, day or night. Don't get irritated when I call you."

Gifts from Chennai: "Bring me something every time you come home."

Prioritizing her over his pet: "Give me your utmost importance, not your stupid dumb cat."

Taking her to Chennai: "Once I finish 10th grade, take me along with you."

Guidance for the future: "Advise me about my career plans."

Buying her books: "Get me a novel or Ritvik Singh's poetry books."

Her final requests melted hearts, as she made her brother promise to take care of himself while living away from home: "Do not skip meals, Exercise regularly. Lose weight. Don't roam around like an idiot, Stick to a proper sleep schedule."

The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, with many users praising the sister's adorable way of expressing love.

One user joked: "Hello, I am the lawyer appointed by your sister. You must follow all these rules, or we will sue you. Jokes aside, this is the cutest thing I've seen today."

"I have no clue why this sub was recommended to me, but this is so damn wholesome."

"Not all siblings have bonds like OP and his sister. Mine hasn't talked to me in months despite living inder the same roof," the third user wrote.

The post left many amused, proving that sibling bonds, no matter how playful, always come from the deepest love.