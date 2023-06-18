'Who Paid For Lunch?' Anand Mahindra's Question To Elon Musk, Bernand Arnault

Mr Mahindra's tweet has gone viral on social media

The world's two richest people, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met for lunch on Friday in Paris. Pictures from their meeting soon went viral after Antoine Arnault, the oldest son of Bernard Arnault shared it on Instagram. Responding to the lunch meeting, the Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra said that his wife was wondering who paid for the lunch.

"My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch...@elonmusk," Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The post soon went viral on social media and generated an array of comments. Some even suggested that they must have bought the restaurant before visiting it, others suggested that the restaurant must have paid the bill.

"The restaurant! Ofcourse! Free marketing for them," one user wrote.

"Restaurant must have paid them to come and have lunch/dinner and stay," another user wrote.

"They must have eaten at a restaurant they own," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, The Tesla CEO was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, while Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, came with two of his sons - Antoine and Alexandre Arnault.

After lunch, Elon Musk attended the seventh edition of the Viva Technology conference, which was held from June 14 to June 17 in Paris, France. The annual conference was founded by the Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, which are owned by LVMH. It is "Europe's biggest startup and tech event" aimed at promoting innovation by connecting tech leaders, startups, major corporations, and investors.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person with a net worth is $236.9 billion while Bernard Arnault and their family is ranked second with a net worth of $233.4 billion. The Tesla CEO recently reclaimed the title of being the richest person in the world. Bernard Arnault had surpassed him in December when the tech industry was struggling but luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation. Bernard Arnault's LVMH owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, and Fendi.