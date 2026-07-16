Are Humans Running Out Of Time? Controversial Theory Sparks Global Debate

A controversial mathematical argument that attempts to estimate how long humanity has left is once again attracting global attention, reigniting debate over one of science's most unsettling questions: when could humans disappear?

The renewed interest follows reporting by The Metro, which highlighted the so-called "doomsday argument", a probabilistic theory suggesting that, based on humanity's place in history, the end of our species could arrive sooner than many people expect. The idea has existed for decades but continues to divide scientists and philosophers.

The theory is based on something called 'The Copernican Principle', which argues that humans don't occupy a uniquely special position in the universe or in history.

The argument, first proposed by astrophysicist Brandon Carter and later developed by cosmologist J Richard Gott, does not predict a specific catastrophe. Instead, it uses statistical reasoning to argue that, if you consider yourself a randomly selected human among everyone who will ever live, it becomes less likely that humanity has an extremely long future ahead.

Supporters say the theory offers an intriguing way of thinking about probability rather than prophecy. Critics, however, argue that its assumptions are too simplistic and that it cannot reliably forecast the future of civilisation.

As The Metro reported, the theory has resurfaced because of growing public interest in existential risks, including climate change, artificial intelligence, pandemics and nuclear conflict. Those threats have prompted fresh discussion about whether humanity faces unprecedented long-term dangers.

Many researchers stress that the doomsday argument should not be interpreted as evidence that extinction is imminent. Experts in existential risk note that mathematical models can help frame discussions about uncertainty, but they cannot account for future technological breakthroughs, societal change or human adaptability.

According to The Metro, the theory remains controversial precisely because it relies on assumptions about probability rather than direct physical evidence. While some philosophers regard it as a thought-provoking statistical exercise, others dismiss it as an intellectual curiosity with little practical forecasting power.

The broader scientific consensus remains that there is no accepted model capable of predicting the date of human extinction. Instead, researchers focus on identifying and reducing real-world risks that could threaten civilisation, from emerging diseases to environmental degradation and geopolitical instability.

Whether the doomsday argument ultimately proves insightful or flawed, it continues to spark debate because it asks one of humanity's oldest questions: not whether our species will eventually end, but whether we are much closer to that moment than we realise.