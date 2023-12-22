'When We Respected The Computer': Old Desktop Image With Laggy Internet Goes Viral

The image of desktop computers often evokes a strong sense of nostalgia.

Today, high-speed internet connections and advanced devices are found everywhere, but there was a time when internet access was confined to internet cafes, requiring users to pay hourly fees. In the initial stages of the internet's popularity, it was exclusively available on desktop computers, adding a unique charm to the experience.

The hourly charges for internet access at cafes varied, and users had to manage their time efficiently to make the most of their session. The experience was quite different from today's scenario, where high-speed internet is widely available and most individuals have constant access through personal devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The shift from limited, hourly internet access in cafes to widespread, constant connectivity has transformed the way we live, work, and communicate.

The transformation in connectivity has been so significant that encountering images or videos from the era of old desktop computers triggers a sense of nostalgia. It evokes emotions and prompts reflection on the comfort of a time when the internet wasn't omnipresent and one could physically leave behind the online world by stepping out of an internet cafe.

An image of the same desktop era is now going viral on the internet with a caption that reads, "There was a time when we respected the computer."

Resharing the image, another user with the name of Cal50 wrote, "Sorry for being nostalgia baited, but it was kind of nice where the internet was a single, solitary, unmoving place instead of a terror that extends everywhere. You went to this specific spot to go to the internet. When you left the spot, you left the internet. It was a place."

The image has gained immense popularity, surpassing 10 million views, and the comment section is brimming with heartfelt sentiments and nostalgia.

"Nothing will ever top the feeling of taking a CD from the rack, popping it in the disc tray, hearing the computer rev up to the RPM of a Ferrari, and reading one of those digital encyclopedia programs that made circa 2002 you feel like god damned Aristotle," commented a user.



"Now we live on the internet and have left the real world behind," wrote another user.