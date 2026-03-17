When Is Chaitra Navratri 2026? Check Date, Rituals And Significance

Chaitra Navratri is considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year. It carries the message of the victory of good over evil. During this time, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and present traditional offerings to seek blessings.

In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19th and conclude with Ram Navami. Each day during this period, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, and each day is associated with a specific colour and offering.

Day-wise Worship And Rituals

Day 1: Worship Of Goddess Shailputri

Date: March 19th

Colour: Yellow

Offering: Desi Ghee

Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, the installation of the Kalash, which is considered the formal beginning of the festival. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Shailputri, considered the daughter of the Himalayas and the first form of Goddess Durga. Offerings of Desi Ghee are considered beneficial for strength and health.

Day 2: Worship of Goddess Brahmacharini

Date: March 20

Colour: Green

Offering: Sugar

The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who symbolises penance, knowledge, and devotion. On this day, devotees offer sugar or sweets and pray for peace, spiritual progress, and prosperity.

Day 3: Worship of Goddess Chandraghanta

Date: March 21

Colour: Gray

Offering: Milk and milk products

On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped, representing the fierce and protective form of the Goddess. Milk, kheer, and other dairy products are offered on this occasion, and prayers are offered for courage and protection from negative forces.

Day 4: Worship of Goddess Kushmanda

Date: March 22

Colour: Orange

Offering: Malpua

The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, who is believed to have created the universe with her smile. Devotees offer Malpua and pray for happiness and prosperity.

Day 5: Worship of Goddess Skandamata

Date: March 23

Colour: White

Offering: Bananas

On the fifth day, Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped. Bananas are offered on this day and blessings are sought for the family's well-being, wisdom, and the safety of children.

Day 6: Worship of Goddess Katyayani

Date: March 24

Colour: Red

Offering: Honey

The sixth day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, a powerful warrior form of Goddess Durga. Devotees offer honey to seek positive energy and the Goddess's blessings.

Day 7: Worship of Goddess Kaalratri

Date: March 25

Colour: Royal Blue

Offering: Jaggery

On the seventh day, Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped, considered the most fierce form of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped to ward off fear and negativity. Jaggery or offerings made from it are offered on this day.

Day 8: Worship of Goddess Mahagauri

Date: March 26

Colour: Pink

Offering: Coconut

The eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, who symbolises purity and peace. Devotees offer coconut and dishes made from it to pray for happiness, prosperity, and peace.

Day 9: Worship of Goddess Siddhidatri

Date: March 27

Colour: Purple

Offering: Sesame

The last day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, who is considered the goddess who bestows wisdom and spiritual powers. According to religious beliefs, at the beginning of creation, Rudra sought blessings from the Adi Parashakti, who later manifested as Goddess Siddhidatri. On this day, offerings of sesame seeds are made to pray for spiritual progress and blessings.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is a festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This festival conveys the message of the victory of Dharma over Adharma and holds deep spiritual significance.