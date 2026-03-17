When Is Chaitra Navratri 2026? Check Date, Rituals And Significance

- Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrating nine forms of Goddess Durga.
- In 2026, Chaitra Navratri starts on March 19 and ends with Ram Navami on March 27.
- Each day features worship of a different form of Durga with specific colors and offerings.
Chaitra Navratri is considered one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year. It carries the message of the victory of good over evil. During this time, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and present traditional offerings to seek blessings.
In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19th and conclude with Ram Navami. Each day during this period, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, and each day is associated with a specific colour and offering.
Day-wise Worship And Rituals
Day 1: Worship Of Goddess Shailputri
Date: March 19th
Colour: Yellow
Offering: Desi Ghee
Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, the installation of the Kalash, which is considered the formal beginning of the festival. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Shailputri, considered the daughter of the Himalayas and the first form of Goddess Durga. Offerings of Desi Ghee are considered beneficial for strength and health.
Day 2: Worship of Goddess Brahmacharini
Date: March 20
Colour: Green
Offering: Sugar
The second day is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who symbolises penance, knowledge, and devotion. On this day, devotees offer sugar or sweets and pray for peace, spiritual progress, and prosperity.
Day 3: Worship of Goddess Chandraghanta
Date: March 21
Colour: Gray
Offering: Milk and milk products
On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped, representing the fierce and protective form of the Goddess. Milk, kheer, and other dairy products are offered on this occasion, and prayers are offered for courage and protection from negative forces.
Day 4: Worship of Goddess Kushmanda
Date: March 22
Colour: Orange
Offering: Malpua
The fourth day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, who is believed to have created the universe with her smile. Devotees offer Malpua and pray for happiness and prosperity.
Day 5: Worship of Goddess Skandamata
Date: March 23
Colour: White
Offering: Bananas
On the fifth day, Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped. Bananas are offered on this day and blessings are sought for the family's well-being, wisdom, and the safety of children.
Day 6: Worship of Goddess Katyayani
Date: March 24
Colour: Red
Offering: Honey
The sixth day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, a powerful warrior form of Goddess Durga. Devotees offer honey to seek positive energy and the Goddess's blessings.
Day 7: Worship of Goddess Kaalratri
Date: March 25
Colour: Royal Blue
Offering: Jaggery
On the seventh day, Goddess Kaalratri is worshipped, considered the most fierce form of Goddess Durga. She is worshipped to ward off fear and negativity. Jaggery or offerings made from it are offered on this day.
Day 8: Worship of Goddess Mahagauri
Date: March 26
Colour: Pink
Offering: Coconut
The eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, who symbolises purity and peace. Devotees offer coconut and dishes made from it to pray for happiness, prosperity, and peace.
Day 9: Worship of Goddess Siddhidatri
Date: March 27
Colour: Purple
Offering: Sesame
The last day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, who is considered the goddess who bestows wisdom and spiritual powers. According to religious beliefs, at the beginning of creation, Rudra sought blessings from the Adi Parashakti, who later manifested as Goddess Siddhidatri. On this day, offerings of sesame seeds are made to pray for spiritual progress and blessings.
Significance of Chaitra Navratri
Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is a festival dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This festival conveys the message of the victory of Dharma over Adharma and holds deep spiritual significance.
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