WhatsApp Tricks And Shortcuts You (Probably) Don't Know About

Use WhatsApp Web? These keyboard shortcuts might come in handy.

We all love shortcuts, don't we? Keeping this in mind, instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced shortcut keys for Mac and Windows users. These keys, which the app referred to as cheat codes, can be used while accessing the app on the Windows and Mac web versions. WhatsApp shared these codes through four images on Twitter. "Final boss mode: Unlocked," read the caption of the post. The shortcut keys will allow users to explore a variety of options such as making a message unread, opening a new chat window, muting chats or searching in the chat list.

Depending on the user's operating system and type of application, the short cuts will vary. Hence, WhatsApp has created four different categories of cheat codes. They are the Mac Desktop app, Mac browser, Windows desktop app, Windows browser versions.

A Windows user can now mark a message as unread with the help of this command Ctrl+Alt+Shift+U. On Mac browser, one can press Cmd+Ctrl+Shift+U to mark a message unread.

Twitter users reacted to the announcement by putting forth more demands, and talking about features that they would like to see on the app. One user wrote, "What will really be boss mode is if you make your desktop apps work without being connected to the mobile app constantly. A simple standalone app. Also, more customisation options, like changing the speech bubble colour, etc."

What will be really boss mode is if you make your desktop apps work without being connected to the mobile app constantly. A simple standalone app.



Also, more customisation options, like changing the speech bubble color, etc.@WhatsApp#WhatsApp — Martin Flischman (@MartinFlischman) April 7, 2021

"When can I get to swipe to the next chat through the app?" another user wrote.

When can I get to swipe to the next chat through the app?



When can I get to do a video/voice call through the desktop mode?



When can I get to mark as read/unread through the app mode?



When can I get to aggregate unread messages together on both app and desktop mode?



Please!!! — W (@Atanda_Waziri) April 8, 2021

A few were disappointed as the US-based tech giant didn't roll out the colour change feature.

I didn't understand what whatsapp really wants to leave said in the post.. So whatsapp is not going to allow changing colors 🎨 is that really the new feature? — Sahory cruz (@Sahory53134553) April 7, 2021

It was reported that the Facebook-owned messaging app is working on a feature that will allow users to change colour within the app. As per a tweet by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow its users to choose a colour from the text appearing on their devices.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on a voice note speed controller. With the help of this, users will be able to listen to audio messages as per their need. The messaging service will roll out the feature with three-speed options -- 1x, 1.5x and 2x.