What Twitter Is Saying About Apple's iPhone 12 Series

Apple launched its iPhone 12 series in a virtual event on Tuesday.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 series at a virtual event on Tuesday. As expected, the much-anticipated launch created a huge buzz on social media. Starting at Rs 69,000, the iPhone 12 mini comes as the most affordable phone in the new series. The series also features iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max along with iPhone 12 mini, which is also the smallest. All four models in the 2020 iPhone lineup come with 5G support for the first time. 

After the iPhone 12 phones were unveiled, Twitter was instantly flooded with posts from Apple fans, tech reviewers and potential customers debating the best and the worst of the new lineup. 

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma noticed an interesting detail on Apple's online store which was recently launched in India. "Only Indian names, in iMessage on #iPhone 12 page," he wrote, sharing a pic from the Apple India website where the phone display has names like "Sameer Shetty" and "Shivani Gautam".

In the comments section, many informed Mr Sharma that the names visible on Apple's website were customised according to country.

The new iPhone 12 phones reminded many of iPhone 5, which was launched in 2012. A good chunk of the tweets were dedicated to the resemblance between the two series. 

The dual-SIM iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max come with Super Retina XDR OLED displays - featuring a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. Social media users were impressed with the upgrade, which is said to be tougher than glass.

The 5.4-inch size of iPhone 12 mini also created a debate.

