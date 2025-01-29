What It Costs To Spend A Night At The World's Only "10-Star" Hotel

The Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai's iconic sail-shaped hotel, is often referred to as the world's only "10-star" hotel, though officially, it holds a 7-star reputation. This ultra-luxurious hotel, built on an artificial island in Dubai, redefines opulence with its unmatched hospitality, extravagant design, and world-class amenities. Designed by architect Tom Wright, the Burj Al Arab was completed in 1999 and stands at 21 meters, making it one of the tallest hotels globally. Since its debut in 1999, the Burj Al Arab has welcomed an illustrious roster of VIPs and celebrities from around the globe, cementing Dubai's status as a premier luxury tourism destination.

The interiors of the hotel boast 24-carat gold leaf decor, extravagant chandeliers, and lavish suites spanning two floors. The hotel offers 202 duplex suites, each featuring Hermes amenities, and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf.

A night's stay at the Burj Al Arab can cost upwards of Rs 10 lakh during peak seasons, making it an exclusive experience reserved for a select few. Upon arrival, guests are treated to a regal welcome, complete with helicopter transfers and chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce limousines.

Amenities For Guests

Guests can enjoy an array of amenities, including a private beach, infinity pools, and a spa that offers treatments such as gold facials and diamond massages.

Guests are assigned a personal butler, who is available 24/7 to cater to their every need and whim. The hotel's staff-to-guest ratio is 8:1, ensuring that every guest receives the highest level of attention and care.

Guests at the Burj Al Arab also enjoy other services, including chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royces, a private helipad, and an infinity pool terrace overlooking the sea.

For ultimate relaxation, the Burj Al Arab terrace boasts 10,000 square meters of outdoor space, perfect for lounging by the pool.

The expansive sun-kissed deck extends 100 meters out to sea, providing an unparalleled experience of floating above the waves.

For fitness enthusiasts, there is a well-equipped fitness room and a personal trainer available.

The hotel showcases eight world-class restaurants, offering a diverse culinary journey from exquisite fine dining to innovative international cuisine. The hotel also boasts an extraordinary underwater restaurant where guests can indulge in gourmet meals while marvelling at marine life through a breathtakingly large aquarium window.

Burj Al Arab's extraordinary hospitality and grandeur have led guests and media to label it a "10-star" hotel.