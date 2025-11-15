"What Is Your Name?" Children's Heartwarming Interaction With Trump Wins Hearts

A sweet and simple moment from the White House has caught people's attention online. A video shows US President Donald Trump warmly greeting a group of children visiting the Oval Office.

The video, posted by communications adviser Margo Martin on X on Friday, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. In it, Trump stops to meet children and introduces them in a casual and friendly manner.

Watch Video here:

The side of President Trump the media won't show you ❤️



“What's your name?”



“My name is Donald!” pic.twitter.com/lll14F2BTg — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 13, 2025

Trump distributes challenge coins to children. When a little girl said she wanted a coin, Trump laughed and said she was smart and very cute. He then asked a little boy if he would like a coin.

Trump then asked another boy if he wanted one as well. Listening to this the child approached towards Trump and asked him, what is your name?

Responding to the question Trump replied, my name is Donald.

Social Media Reaction

This sweet moment was widely appreciated on social media, with many users loving the sweet interaction captured in the short video.

One user commented, "Precious. Keep children innocent."

Another user wrote, "This is absolutely amazing."

"Love to see this side of the President," added a third user.