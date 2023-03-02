What If Ronaldo and Messi Played Together In One Team? Fan-Created Video Goes Viral

Messi and Ronaldo have set all possible goal-scoring records in league football.

Football fans have been debating for years who is greatest footballer - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? They also want to know what will happen if these two legends played together in a team? Well, there is no answer to the first question, but a football fan has used technology to recreate a scenario to answer the second one.

The tech-savvy soccer fan has posted a video he created on Twitter that shows these two legends playing together in actual matches. The video featured these football legends' hallmark kicks in addition to their on-field performances.

Watch the video here:



Si Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi hubieran jugado juntos...pic.twitter.com/uJQvfO5xLL — Mario (@Mario___RM) March 1, 2023

The video captures every facet of a football player's efficiency, whether they play as a forward or attacking midfielders. It shows the header goal, freekicks by both players, and also includes Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning overhead kick, which is also known as a bicycle kick.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have amassed a significant number of goals and championships for their respective teams.

The video has become extremely popular among football fans. In less than 24 hours, it has amassed more than two million views.

Both players never played in the same team, but they did come together for a promotional project during the last World Cup.

Without a doubt, Messi has achieved everything a football player is capable of. But Ronaldo is also unquestionably a fantastic asset to both his club and the most popular sport in the world. As a result, the argument over who is the greatest of all time is likely to rage on for a while longer as more people watch this video.

