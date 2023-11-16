'What A Journey': Internet Reacts To Rohit Sharma's Old Post On Being Left Out Of 2011 World Cup

"One can only find scripts like these in sports," commented a person.

The Indian cricket team registered a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. Rohit Shama continues his red-form in the World Cup. The team has won all the ten matches played in the tournament. Further, the cricketer created a new record by becoming the batsman to hit the most sixes in ODI World Cup history, surpassing the 49 hit by Chris Gayle, during the semi-final fixture against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Amid this, an old post of the skipper is going viral on the internet. In the post, Rohit Sharna expressed his disappointment for not being part of the 2011 World Cup squad. "Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad. I need to move on from here. But honestly it was a big setback. Any views!" the 36-year-old had tweeted on January 31, 2011.

Really really disappointed of not being the part of the WC squad..I need to move on frm here..but honestly it was a big setback..any views! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 31, 2011

Now, almost a decade later, the star batsman has led his team into the finals of the World Cup. The internet flooded the comments section of this post after India's win against the Kiwis.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to X and replied, "Whatta journey! Whatt guy!"

Zomato commented, "they might take time but dreams do get delivered."

"Dear god, if you plan on giving me a comeback, please let it be like this," said a person.

"13 years on, Rohit is at the point of writing history. This is what real stories of grit, mettle and always evolving are made up of. His selfless, hard hitting approach one of the big reasons for India's success," commented a user.

"What a journey by this champion. Was tough decision to drop Rohit but all this changed. The year 2013 was turning point in Rohit's life - won the IPL as a captain, started opening regularly in ODIs, scored a double ton in ODIs, scored 2 tins in his first 2 Tests. On a cusp of history in 2023. Terrific man manager and a terrific role model," remarked a person.

Another user added, "The journey of @ImRo45 the skipper has been phenomenal. He should be proud of the way he led India and batted; 12 years after this tweet. It is important to set goals in life."

"One can only find scripts like these in sports..." commented a person.

An internet user stated, "Difficult times doesn't create strong people. Only strong people are left after difficult times."