West Bengal School Book Uses Farhan Akhtar's Pic For Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar played Milkha Singh in the 2013 superhit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Offbeat | (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 19, 2018 13:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal School Book Uses Farhan Akhtar's Pic For Milkha Singh

In a tweet, Farhan Akhtar has urged that the books be recalled and replaced.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has tweeted about a "glaring error" in the depiction of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the 'flying Sikh', in a West Bengal textbook. Instead of Milkha Singh's photo, the publisher of the book has used Farhan's picture, who played the role of the sprinter in the 2013 superhit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In his tweet, addressed to West Bengal's Minister of School Education, Farhan has urged that the books be recalled and replaced.

Farhan also tagged Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien in his tweet who replied, saying:

Since being posted earlier today, Farhan's tweet has collected over 1,700 'likes' and more than 400 retweets. It has collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

"What were they thinking?" comments one Twitter user. "Maybe the publisher is just a huge fan of yours," says another.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the legendary sprinter's life and also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra and Art Malik in supporting roles.

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Farhan AkhtarMilkha SinghBhaag Milkha Bhaag

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................