West Bengal School Book Uses Farhan Akhtar's Pic For Milkha Singh

In a tweet, Farhan Akhtar has urged that the books be recalled and replaced.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has tweeted about a "glaring error" in the depiction of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as the 'flying Sikh', in a West Bengal textbook. Instead of Milkha Singh's photo, the publisher of the book has used Farhan's picture, who played the role of the sprinter in the 2013 superhit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

In his tweet, addressed to West Bengal's Minister of School Education, Farhan has urged that the books be recalled and replaced.

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.

There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?

Sincerely. @derekobrienmphttps://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd - Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

Farhan also tagged Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien in his tweet who replied, saying:

On it. Thanks for the feedback. - Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) August 19, 2018

Since being posted earlier today, Farhan's tweet has collected over 1,700 'likes' and more than 400 retweets. It has collected quite a few reactions from people on Twitter.

"What were they thinking?" comments one Twitter user. "Maybe the publisher is just a huge fan of yours," says another.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was based on the legendary sprinter's life and also starred Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra and Art Malik in supporting roles.

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

(With Inputs From ANI)