'We Are A Pattern Of Ancient Atoms,' Says Elon Musk. Twitter Reacts

Elon Musk has the knack of sending the Internet into a meltdown every time he shares a take on his areas of interest. From the value of cryptocurrency to space travel, people across the world are hooked onto his tweets that range from funny to eccentric. On Friday, however, the Tesla and SpaceX founder showed the world that he also nurtured a rather poetic bent of mind when he decided to describe humankind as a “pattern on ancient atoms.” The tech billionaire was sharing his views on the micro-blogging platform in response to a tweet by an account named, “World And Space.”

Mr Musk was replying to a tweet that read, “Interesting fact: Every atom in your body is billions of years old…” In response to this, Mr Musk wrote, “We are a pattern of ancient atoms.”

We are a pattern of ancient atoms — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

The tweet was received with a lot of interest by followers who left a bunch of replies in the comment section.

Replying to Mr Musk's tweet, one user said, “We are part of the bigger cosmos, our natural and neural composition is the same. None of the gene is lost, they still remain.”

We are part of the bigger cosmos, our natural and neural composition is same . None of the gene is lost , they still remains. https://t.co/KFYE30lDfu — KryptoJaws (@jaws_krypto) July 30, 2021

“Perhaps infinite in time and space,” said another.

Perhaps infinite in time and space https://t.co/XSpowDIqvV — ☿WINGRIDDENANGEL☿ (@Brandonhawkie) July 30, 2021

This person did not lose the opportunity to crack a joke.

I don't trust atoms. They make up everything. https://t.co/5R70b5QOgy — robert michaels (@rmsgeek) July 30, 2021

There were even conspiracy theories floating in the air, and a mention of Tom Cruise.

Ancient atoms are a pattern of coded signals relative to an ancient orthogonal matrix of endless potentiality https://t.co/LAoPUS4RH9 — Ben (@benjimaan22) July 30, 2021

Do you think ancient aliens might have visited us? Mixed their DNA. Or are we all related to Tom cruise ???????????? https://t.co/FywKpiWbhwpic.twitter.com/SxsDrmtuV3 — haloeffect100 (@haloeffect100) July 30, 2021

The philosophy of the statement was not lost on folks on the Internet.

Imagine everyone could experientially perceive this!

What a world. https://t.co/UfQtV7Xv5D — ₿enbodhi™ (@benbodhi) July 30, 2021

Thus “life after death”. We are all atoms of a massive universe. One atom dies another rebirths… https://t.co/BXPCSOcz1n — 4xc¥ph€r (@4xcypher) July 30, 2021

“Stars formed and died to give us our heavy metals. Thinking about iron-haemoglobin, us breathing oxygen, incredible,” a user said.

Stars formed and died to give us the our heavy metals. Thinking about iron-haemoglobin, us breathing oxygen, incredible! https://t.co/sVWXdh61Tj — Jennifer Kelly (@qquelli) July 30, 2021

Another asked, “What if the galaxy, planets, moons and stars are all giant electrons, protons, neutrons, rotating through infinity and we are like micro dust mites living inside a small fraction of something we can not even comprehend…”.

what if the galaxy, planets, moons & stars are all giant electrons, protons, neutrons, rotating through infinity and we are like micro dust mites living inside a small fraction of something we can not even comprehend... map the galaxy and compare to atoms of elements to see it... — 5H4D0WM4N (@5H4D0WM4N) July 30, 2021

Does that mean we are all a billion years old, another user wondered.

So according to the law of conservation of mass, I was not born in 1998, I existed even before 1998 so my age is 13.8 billion years because mass is neither created nor destroyed. — Ahsan Sattar (@ahsannsattar) July 30, 2021

Tell us what you think of Elon Musk's statement.