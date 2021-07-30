"We Are A Pattern Of Ancient Atoms," Says Elon Musk. Twitter Reacts

The tech billionaire’s rather poetic statement gave rise to a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

Elon Musk has the knack of sending the Internet into a meltdown every time he shares a take on his areas of interest.  From the value of cryptocurrency to space travel, people across the world are hooked onto his tweets that range from funny to eccentric. On Friday, however, the Tesla and SpaceX founder showed the world that he also nurtured a rather poetic bent of mind when he decided to describe humankind as a “pattern on ancient atoms.” The tech billionaire was sharing his views on the micro-blogging platform in response to a tweet by an account named, “World And Space.”

Mr Musk was replying to a tweet that read, “Interesting fact:  Every atom in your body is billions of years old…” In response to this, Mr Musk wrote, “We are a pattern of ancient atoms.”

The tweet was received with a lot of interest by followers who left a bunch of replies in the comment section.

Replying to Mr Musk's tweet, one user said, “We are part of the bigger cosmos, our natural and neural composition is the same. None of the gene is lost, they still remain.”

“Perhaps infinite in time and space,” said another.

This person did not lose the opportunity to crack a joke.

There were even conspiracy theories floating in the air, and a mention of Tom Cruise.

The philosophy of the statement was not lost on folks on the Internet.

“Stars formed and died to give us our heavy metals. Thinking about iron-haemoglobin, us breathing oxygen, incredible,” a user said.

Another asked, “What if the galaxy, planets, moons and stars are all giant electrons, protons, neutrons, rotating through infinity and we are like micro dust mites living inside a small fraction of something we can not even comprehend…”.

Does that mean we are all a billion years old, another user wondered. 

Tell us what you think of Elon Musk's statement.

