'Water Is Priceless': MP Cop's Post On Water Conservation Goes Viral

Water scarcity is a big problem in many parts of the country.

During the nationwide lockdown prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Madhya Pradesh Police officer Bhagwat Prasad Pandey gained significant attention on social media. Various videos depicting Mr Pandey in different situations circulated widely online. In these videos, he was observed not only offering guidance and administering consequences to those who violated lockdown regulations but also extending assistance to the vulnerable in the community. His actions garnered widespread praise and recognition.

Since then, the police officer has been sharing numerous videos on his personal social media accounts aimed at raising public awareness and promoting adherence to regulations. Recently, he posted content addressing the challenges posed by the intense summer heat in our nation and the critical issue of water scarcity in certain regions.

He posted a video wherein an individual was seen carrying a small quantity of water in a plastic pouch. His voice was heard in the background as he emphasized the importance of water conservation. He expressed the notion that by conserving water today, we ensure its availability to sustain us in the future. Initially, he made light-hearted remarks about the makeshift arrangement employed by the individual carrying the water.



As the country battles scorching heat and the arrival of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country during the summer this year.