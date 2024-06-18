Watch: Zomato CEO Meets Delivery Agents, Asks Them About Perks Of The Job

"I work according to my will," one of the delivery agents said.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently met with three of the company's delivery partners to get their feedback. The candid conversation highlighted one consistent theme: the level of freedom and flexibility that comes with their job. In a video shared on Instagram by Mr Goyal, the delivery executive shared that they operate according to their schedules and are not accountable to anyone. They also revealed that they are in charge of their own work and are free to take leaves anytime they like.

"Umesha, Vinish and Jaswinder joined Zomato around 3 years back. Here is a bite of them sharing their favourite thing about working as a delivery partner. Learned so many things and got their feedback on how we can improve our systems," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, Umesh, a Zomato delivery partner from Bengaluru, told Mr Goyal that he is his own boss even while working for Zomato. "If I do my work well, no one complains," he claimed. "Main apna khud ka malik hun (I am my own boss)," the Bengaluru-based delivery partner said, adding that he earlier used to run his own business. "It still feels like I am my own boss," he continued.

Vinish, a Thiruvananthapuram-based Zomato delivery partner, had similar thoughts. "I am happy," he told Mr Goyal. He also talked about how he is "free" and doesn't need to ask anyone for time off. "If tomorrow I don't feel like working, I can cancel my gigs and take the day off," he explained, adding, "It's not like this at other places."

Mr Goyal also asked Chandigarh-based Jaswinder Singh about the difference between working for Zomato and other companies. "Kisi ka raub nahi hai (No one bosses me around)," the delivery partner replied. "I work according to my will," he continued.

"And even if a restaurant wala has an issue, I can talk to my team leader. Our team leader is very good, he listens to us. Whenever we message or call him, he is ready with a resolution," he added.

Also Read | Indian Astrologer Stands By Prediction, Claims World War 3 Is Days Away

Meanwhile, this video comes days after comedian Kunal Kamra slammed Deepinder Goyal after he shared a post on the company's new achievement. Mr Goyal shared that his food delivery platform set the Guinness World Record for the "largest first aid lesson at a single venue." He added that over 30,000 delivery partners are now trained to provide first aid during critical road emergencies.

However, Kunal Kamra questioned the average income and working hours of their delivery partners. "Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can't But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You're such a hack bro..." he wrote.