Ziva Dhoni Sings 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year'

That MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is a budding singer is a fact well established by her videos. In the past, we have seen her win hearts with her rendition of Malayalam songs . This time, she is spreading some holiday cheer by singing the ever-popular 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas' in a video that is doing the rounds of the Internet. A video posted by an unverified account of Ziva Dhoni shows the talented 2-year-old singing the holiday song even as father MS Dhoni looks on.Watch the video below:Since being shared 23 hours ago, the video has garnered over 1.7 lakh views and many delighted reactions."Cuteness overloaded," writes one person in the comments section on Instagram. "Aww merry Christmas and happy new year to you too," says another.A celeb in her own right, Ziva has delighted social media users time and again. A few weeks ago, her rendition of a devotional Malayalam songs won her many fans.Click for more trending news