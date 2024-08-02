Watch: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Takes Part In Impromptu Workout Session With His Colleagues

In February, Nithin Kamath revealed that he suffered a mild stroke.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha Nithin Kamath is a vocal advocate of fitness. He recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of an impromptu workout session with his colleagues. The session was conducted as part of a collaboration between Zerodha's venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, and Sister In Sweat, a sports wellness community for women. "Impromptu AMRAP workout when Sisters in Sweat were at work. 1 min x pushups," Mr Kamath wrote while sharing the clip.

Impromptu AMRAP workout when Sisters in Sweat were at work 😀 1 min x pushups. pic.twitter.com/vJuC81Dz3Q — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 1, 2024

The video of the billionaire joining his colleagues for the workout session attracted various comments from social media users. "Nithin understands this very well, if he keeps his employee active and not boring . They will continue to work and deliver results. At workplace, make the work interesting," wrote one user.

"That's great initiative ! Everyone should follow!" commented another. "I don't know how but glad this showed up in my TL. Someone buy beer to "Sisters in Sweat" team. Pretty neat idea that should spread globally. Will help w/ #obesity epidemic," added a third user.

"Ok impromptu also is okay when it's good work like Fitness. Stay fit, stay healthy," said a fourth. "Good that you are encouraging fitness among employees sir. But Pls do this session after market hours to have glitch free trading," said another.

One user also asked Mr Kamath if his organisation is providing employees with fitness devices. "Wondering how are you supporting your team's health with tech? Using gadgets like wearable fitness trackers for heart health or stress management tools?" the user asked.

Nithin Kamath routinely sets health and fitness challenges for Zerodha employees. In February, the billionaire revealed that he suffered a mild stroke. Back then, he said he was a bit broken but "getting my treadmill count". He said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he thinks that a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could be the reasons.

Nithin Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha. He founded the brokerage company in 2010 along with his brother Nikhil Kamath. Their venture capital fund and incubator, Rainmatter, invests in fintech firms and ventures that promote financial inclusion.