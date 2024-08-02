Delhi Lawyer Shares His 'Worst Experience' With Amazon After Ordering iPhone 15. See Post

Mukund P Unny is an advocate on record in the Supreme Court. (Representative pic)

A Delhi-based lawyer recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his "worst experience" with Amazon India after placing an order for iPhone 15. In a series of posts, Mukund P Unny, an advocate on record in the Supreme Court, revealed that he ordered an Apple iPhone 15 from the e-commerce platform in exchange for his iPhone 13. The next day, an Amazon delivery executive arrived at night with the new phone, and as the procedure, he shared the one-time password (OTP) with the man and gave his old phone in exchange for the new one brought by the delivery agent.

"He said I have to give another OTP. I had already given the OTP and was wondering what other OTP is to be given for exchange. I said I dont have any other OTP than the one I have given. He stayed there for few minutes & then called his supervisor," Mr Unny wrote. After speaking with the supervisor, the delivery agent asked the lawyer to return the new iPhone 15 since, according to him, the "exchange was not final".

"I insisted that I speak with the supervisor. The supervisor tells me that the exchange is done by a different team & requests for the product to be returned," he said.

After speaking with the supervisor, the delivery exec asked for return of the product since the "exchange is not final".I insisted that I speak with the supervisor. The supervisor tells me that the exchange is done by a different team & requests for the product to be returned 3/9 — Mukund P Unny (@eminentjurist) August 1, 2024

Mr Unny then told the supervisor that he could not give away the product since the OTP was given and the Amazon app was showing that the product was delivered. However, the supervisor requested the customer to return, otherwise, his team would have to make up for the loss.

"Upon his request and assurance that the product will be "reattempted" the next day, I gave the product to the delivery exec (Vishal 8826421956) after taking the supervisor's and the delivery exec's number," the lawyer wrote.

The next day, Mr Unny was told by Amazon customer care to wait till the end of the month as the incident was being investigated. A few days later, he received a call from the e-commerce platform saying that the refund could not be initiated. "Now, we are staring at a loss of Rs. 38000 and a possible scam done by supervisor, delivery exec and others at Amazon. If they say that the exchange is done, then they can very well see the old phone that I still use with me," the lawyer wrote.

On the same day, Mr Unny received another call, from the supervisor of the Amazon delivery agent. He allegedly asked the customer to "go to a location of his (the supervisor's) choice" where he was told to handover his current iPhone. "The phone will be taken and processed and 24 hours later they'll deliver the new product. Scam?" he said.

Shared just a day back, Mr Unny's post has gained traction online. It even caught the attention of Amazon Help. "We get your concern, as informed earlier, kindly click on the link shared earlier to reach out to us via DM for further assistance in this regard," the company tweeted.

We get your concern, as informed earlier, kindly click on the link shared earlier to reach out to us via DM for further assistance in this regard.



-Saima — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) August 1, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users shared their own nightmarish experience with the e-commerce platform. "Something similar happened to me also. Returned a product from Amazon. A pick up boy who came never marked the item pick up done even after picking it up. Followed up multiple times with Amazon. Nothing happened. I lost the money. Seems there is a pattern," shared one user.

"I had a very similar experience with Amazon and Flipkart as well. Both the time the delivery agent said that the exchange will be done by a different team. This was quite a while back though, the issue has not been rectified it seems. Avoid exchange if you can, just buy," commented another.

"Shitty people, in my case they made me wait 4 days despite being prime member and later cancelled without even attempting to deliver it once. I reached out to customercare people many times, but of no use. Worst experience. Never going to buy from them again," wrote a third user.