Watch: YouTuber Builds Computer Out Of Pasta - And It Actually Works

The pasta PC uses the motherboard of an Asus Transformer tablet.

What happens when your wife casually jokes about a PC made of pasta? You actually build it! This is what happened when YouTuber Micah Laplante, who runs the YouTube channel Laplanet Arts, did when his wife made the seemingly tasty joke.

Laplante posted the video of the PC, aptly called The Lasagna PC V.1 (probably there will be more in the making since this is just the first version). The casing of the pasta PC is built entirely out of lasagna and rigatoni glued together.

Laplante made the first-ever pasta PC in the world using the motherboard of his previously owned Asus Transformer tablet. The pasta PC is fully functional, but lags during video streaming or gaming owing to the old tablet it is built on.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.