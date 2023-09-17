Watch: WWE Superstars Dance To RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' In The Ring

The WWE Superstar Spectacle was a huge success.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad last week was a huge success, and fans loved it. The mega event turned out to be a thrilling spectacle brimming with action, drama, acrobatics, and even some surprising dance moves. In addition to the array of tactics and strategies showcased in the complex sport of wrestling, the event's standout moment was undoubtedly witnessing the wrestling superstars groove to the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR.

The WWE rings are typically known for their intense and competitive atmosphere, but at this event, it was a rare and delightful sight to see superstars like Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens let loose and dance to the Oscar-winning song with a joyful spirit.

The remarkable display of talent and friendship demonstrated by these wrestlers was a visual delight, leaving the audience in a state of awe and sparking considerable excitement and discussion across the internet.

The post featuring this video went viral, amassing approximately 6 million views.

In the comment section, numerous users hailed this performance as a testament to the influence of Indian soft power and the enchantment of Indian cinema's popularity. However, some argued that it might not have been necessary since WWE is renowned for its intense combat, and song and dance may not be suitable for a WWE event.