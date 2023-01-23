Watch: Woman's Video Of Her 80-Year-old Grandmother Paragliding Inspires Internet

The video has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 392,000 likes.

A video shared by a woman of her late grandmother paragliding at 80 years of age has left internet users both inspired and emotional. The clip was shared by a user named Celina Moses on Instagram. It showed her grandmother fearlessly taking part in the aerial sport and proving that age is just a number.

Ms Moses shared the video along with a detailed caption. "Age is Just a Number....and My Aai had to prove this .... My Grandmother did this when she was 80years old....Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing," she wrote.

In the video, Ms Moses' 80-year-old grandmother is seen paragliding. She is seen fearlessly taking part in the adventure sport that too while wearing a saree.

In the caption, Ms Moses informed that sadly her grandmother passed away seven years ago but she stumbled upon the happy video on her phone's gallery. "7 years now that she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever...Miss you. Love you," the Instagram user said.

Ms Moses shared the video a few days back, and since then it has accumulated more than 4 million views and over 392,000 likes. Internet users were simply moved and filled with warmth after watching the clip. They flooded the comment section with various reactions.

"This is EPIC. What a celebration of life this is, to watch this! She's an inspiration and a goal to live like this!" wrote one user. "Best thing I saw today! Another motivation to keep pursuing your dreams!" said another.

A third user commented, "Thank you for posting this video, it says a lot. Motivation, perfection, simplicity, courage, power and on and on and on." "That's the spirit of an amazing woman. We can only wish, we should have atleast 50% of her energy at that age," added fourth.

