Losing weight is often considered a very daunting task, especially for those with a slower metabolism. Many people's weight loss journeys are filled with obstacles, and it's a reality shared by many individuals, not just celebrities or models. Lately, the sudden spread of viral videos, social media posts, and reels has come out showing people that achieving healthy weight loss is within reach for anyone and therefore should not limit the aspirations of an ordinary individual.

Losing weight can greatly change the appearance of your face, especially around the chin, cheeks, and jawline. For Saachi Pai, a fitness coach from Toronto, losing 90 pounds (40.8 kg) in 15 months led to a more defined jawline and less cheek fat, highlighting how weight loss can transform facial features.Saachi shared a video on her Instagram page where she revealed how much her face changed after weight loss.

She advised the viewers in the caption that to lose weight, you truly need only 3 things:

1. Calorie deficit meals with higher protein

2. Workout to be a mix ofix of strength,cardio,, and balance..

3. Mindset to achieve it slowly

Start with not gaining weight first:

Clean your house of junk food. Limit eating out to a max ofax of twice a week. Stop cold drinks/pop/ary soda and sugary alcohol or sugary coffees. Focus on fixing only one meal per day, for example, change your breakfast to either Greek yoghurt + protein shake + fruits or egg + avocado toast. That's it; don't focus on lunch and dinner; start here.

Do this for a month, and then for lunch, try to mimic my lunch from the lunch series and workouts in the highlights too.