Watch: Woman's Impressive Martial Arts Skills Leaves Internet Amazed

We often associate martial arts and karate with men. But over the years, women of all ages practise combat. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a woman breaking the stigma around the female stereotype. The clip shows a woman showing off her martial arts skills using a nunchaku.

Shared by Next Levels Skills on Twitter, the video shows a woman using nunchaku to extinguish a number of candles. Further in the video, the woman can be seen blindfolded and shows off her martial arts skills with zero flaws.

The caption reads, "This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie."

This woman looks like she came out of a ninja movie pic.twitter.com/m163kz9oNz — Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 28, 2023

The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Twitter with several comments. A user wrote, "Practice makes perfect."

Another user wrote, "I don't know how practical nunchucks skill is, and how people will feel if I break one out at a party."

The third user commented, "Very impressive but I want to see the outtake video."

The fourth user wrote, "Super cool!"

Meanwhile, an old video of a 16-year-old showing off her incredible skills also went viral. Jesse Jane McParland has earned the nickname "JJ Golden Dragon," and she is seen doing a choreographed sword fighting routine in the video. In a short video, the teenage martial artist is seen doing a backflip while handling a sword.

