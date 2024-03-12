Watch: Woman Uses Pressure Cooker To Iron Clothes, Internet Has A Field Day

Woman's 'Jugaad' technique of ironing clothes is viral

A video on social media has gone viral, raising concerns about the dangers of using a hot pressure cooker to iron clothes. The video, shared by Shubhangi Pandit on X, formerly Twitter, shows a woman heating a pressure cooker and then using it to iron a shirt.

This method is extremely hazardous. Pressure cookers are not designed for ironing and can cause severe burns or accidents. Social media users are urging viewers to prioritise safety and avoid attempting this technique.

For safe and effective ironing, it's always recommended to use a proper iron.

See the video here:

The video has collected nearly 2 lakh views with numerous comments from social media users.

A user wrote on X, "Desi Jugaad"

Another user commented, "Hats off to creativity".

The third user joked, "She has understood science, especially Physics..."

The fourth user wrote, "Thanks for this innovative idea! Those who opt last-minute programming will b benifit if ever caught in hurry!"

"New innovation. Advance didi to get the patent certificate," the fifth user wrote.

Earlier, a ticketless passenger decided to make some space for himself in a crowded train by coming up with a unique solution, only to fail miserably. The clip opens to show a general class of a local train coach with several people sitting on the floor. However, the man devised an unusual method to create a makeshift seat for himself. He tied a bedsheet on two sides of the upper births of the coach and created a hammock. However, as soon as he tried to make himself comfortable inside it, the hammock broke and the man fell to the floor.