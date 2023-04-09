Watch: Woman Smells Coffee After 2-Year-Long Battle With Long Covid

The video was posted on Instagram by Cleveland Clinic.

The world hasn't been the same since the coronavirus pandemic. It brought the world to a standstill and altered the lives of everyone from toddlers to elderly. The symptoms of the virus are typically gone in a matter of weeks for most people, but for others, who are suffering from long Covid it may take years to fully recover. Now, a video of a woman's reaction to smelling and tasting coffee for the first time after a two-year battle with long Covid is going viral on the internet.

According to a post in USA Today, Ms Henderson experienced symptoms for roughly a week before receiving a Covid-19 diagnosis in January 2021. She developed long Covid a year later and was unable to eat at the Mexican eateries and steakhouses she had been going to before the outbreak.

According to a post in USA Today, Ms Henderson experienced symptoms for roughly a week before receiving a Covid-19 diagnosis in January 2021. She developed long Covid a year later and was unable to eat at the Mexican eateries and steakhouses she had been going to before the outbreak.

"For two years, Jennifer lost her sense of smell. Food tasted like garbage. They were lingering effects from long COVID. She heard about pain injections called a stellate ganglion block being used as a potential treatment. Moments after her first injection, she smelled and tasted again for the first time. While patients respond differently and some may not at all, for many, the effects have been long-lasting and life-changing," reads the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 1.2 lakh views and five thousand likes.

"Lost my smell + taste, it was the most depressing thing. You didn't know if dinner for your family was good or if it tasted right. You had no desire to go out to eat or to indulge in the foods or dessert that bring you joy. Never underestimate these senses, they are so incredibly important to our mental health," said a user.

A second person said, "I'm nearly 3 years out from a "mild" case of Covid and I still am unable to taste and smell like I used to. It's very depressing."

"This makes me happy and sad at the same time," added a third person.

"Wow. Thanks for sharing. I will never take the aroma of brewed morning coffee for granted!" remarked a user.

"Happy tears I must say ,I don't think people realise the impact on people lives to have lost your taste and smell," added a person.