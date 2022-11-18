Watch: Woman Makes The World's Longest Food Delivery From Singapore To Antarctica

The video has amassed more than 38,000 views

A woman from Singapore went the extra mile to deliver food to her customer in Antarctica. She made the world's longest food delivery from Singapore to Antarctica spanning over 30,000 km and 4 continents. Maanasa Gopal shared a video of her journey of delivering food to Antarctica on her Instagram handle.

In the video, she can be seen travelling 30,000 km while carrying a food packet in her hand. She started from Singapore, then travels to Hamburg, followed by Buenos Ares and Ushuaia, and then Antarctica. The clip shows Ms Gopal crossing multiple snowy and muddy paths. And finally, she delivers the food to her happy customer.

In the post, she wrote, "Today, I did a special food delivery to Antarctica from Singapore! Super excited to partner with the amazing folks at @foodpandasg to pull this off. It's not every day that you get to deliver Singaporean flavours across 30,000+ km and four continents to one of the most remote places on earth!"

Watch the video here:

In another post, she revealed that in 2021 she was trying to raise funds for her Antarctic expedition and she wanted to get a brand to sponsor it. She said a month back she got a reply from Food Panda and the brand wanted to make it happen.

The video has amassed more than 38,000 views with several comments. A user commented, "Incredible," Another user wrote, "Insaneeee."

"Wow....you did an excellent committed task and first time in history for such a long way delivery from SGP to Antarctica," the third commented.

