Watch: Woman Films Herself Stealing At Walmart, Faces Two-Year Ban

In a startling incident that highlights the growing issue of retail theft, a TikTok user has gone viral for filming herself shoplifting at a Walmart self-checkout. The clip, which has amassed over 2.2 million views, showcases the moment she was caught on camera by the retailer's AI-powered surveillance system. Police were called to the scene after the woman was caught by Walmart store staff.

"POV: When you usually don't get caught and now you're banned for 2 years from all Walmarts in my area," Nesha captioned her video. The footage shows her scanning a few items before attempting to sneak a backpack into her shopping bag without properly scanning it.

As Nesha continues with her checkout, the screen suddenly displays a notification stating, "Associate is on the way," preventing her from proceeding. When an employee arrives and scans her card, the display changes to a "Missed Scan Detected" message, accompanied by an overhead video recording of her dragging the backpack over the scanner without scanning the barcode.

In her video, Nesha captures the moment and pans the camera to the employee, who is seen laughing but ultimately alerts management. "Even though she laughed ... she called the manager, police, and had us escorted outside," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#stealinggonewrong."

The incident underscores a troubling trend in retail theft. A recent LendingTree survey revealed that around 15% of shoppers admitted to stealing items at self-checkouts, with only 33% of those caught.

Walmart has been proactive in combating theft, reportedly losing an estimated $3 billion (Rs 25.19 crore) annually due to shoplifting, according to Gitnux, a Market research platform for businesses. To address this, the retailer has introduced several anti-theft measures, including advanced AI technology. The "Missed Scan Detection" system, first implemented in 2017, utilises AI-powered cameras to minimize theft and inventory losses.

In a recent upgrade, Walmart has also adopted nearly invisible barcodes for its store-branded items, allowing for seamless scanning without the need to individually scan each barcode. This innovation is part of a $3 million partnership with Digimarc.

Despite these measures, some Walmart locations have seen elevated levels of theft, leading to the discontinuation of self-checkout areas in certain stores. However, the company maintains that these changes are aimed at enhancing the overall "in-store shopping experience."

